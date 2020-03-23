Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SXS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Spectris to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Spectris to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,697 ($35.48).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,190.23 ($28.81) on Friday. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,668.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,639.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Spectris will post 17111.0808052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 43.20 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, with a total value of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

