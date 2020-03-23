Sopheon (LON:SPE) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Sopheon (LON:SPE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:SPE opened at GBX 535 ($7.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Sopheon has a 1-year low of GBX 530.60 ($6.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,220 ($16.05). The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 million and a P/E ratio of 11.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 744.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Sopheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

