Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 163.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

SAH stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,116. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,028,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

