Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

SLGL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

