Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €28.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €33.92 ($39.44).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €23.53 ($27.36) on Friday. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52-week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.40.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

