Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $2.30 on Friday. Social Reality has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

