Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has GBX 640 ($8.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 520 ($6.84).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 776 ($10.21) price objective (up from GBX 735 ($9.67)) on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.01 million and a P/E ratio of -125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 517.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 498.30. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.76).

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 11.30 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Metering Systems will post 2523.9999046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 4.58 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.25%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.