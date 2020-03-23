Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 10,460 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth $766,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

NYSE:VTR opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

