Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,000 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

