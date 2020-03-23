Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 125.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,889 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $51.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

