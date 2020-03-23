Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 512,022 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 563,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,230,000 after purchasing an additional 466,293 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,251,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.