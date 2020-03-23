Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.48 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $785.18 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $726.01 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,202.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,164.67. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

