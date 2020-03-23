Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $79.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

