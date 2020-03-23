Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.08 Million Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

COO opened at $250.65 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.23.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.