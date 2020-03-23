Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,266,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 849,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 109,604 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 119,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,127,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,430,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,467,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE:MFC opened at $9.39 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.