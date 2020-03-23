Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

KSU stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $178.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

