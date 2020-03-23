Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

