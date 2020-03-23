Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,257 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $100.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

