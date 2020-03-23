Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $14.72 million and $25,334.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00016182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.25 or 0.04132843 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00067117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00037738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015925 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 14,731,701 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

