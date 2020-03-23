Sigma Labs (SGLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sigma Labs stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.87. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Sigma Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

