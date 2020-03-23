Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SMT stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of -62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

