Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
SMT stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$0.89 and a 1-year high of C$2.50. The firm has a market cap of $271.04 million and a P/E ratio of -62.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.23.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
