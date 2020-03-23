Siemens’ (SIE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIE. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.13. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

