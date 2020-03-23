Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised NEXT to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised NEXT to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,456.50 ($84.93).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,004 ($52.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,516.14. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

