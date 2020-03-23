Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Given a C$626.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$626.00 price target on Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$384.29.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$495.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion and a PE ratio of -448.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$254.23 and a 52-week high of C$786.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$629.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$512.23.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

