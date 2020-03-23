Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Shionogi & Co. stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73. Shionogi & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
Shionogi & Co. Company Profile
