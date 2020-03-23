Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Shionogi & Co. stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73. Shionogi & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Shionogi & Co. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

