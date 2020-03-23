ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SFBS. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

