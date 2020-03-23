Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of SRE opened at $99.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.13 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

