Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

SELB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.73 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

