SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $36.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 115.38% from the company’s previous close.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

SEAS opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market cap of $767.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,493,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 765,852 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,070,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 423,349 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

