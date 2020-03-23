Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Seagate Technology traded as low as $39.19 and last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 75377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

