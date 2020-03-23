Scotiabank Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.95.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$6.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$5.97 and a 1-year high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$867.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8220994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

