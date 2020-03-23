Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$7.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $578.68 million and a PE ratio of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$6.39 and a 12 month high of C$14.75.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$883.45 million. Analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Martinrea International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

