Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$35.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AFN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN stock opened at C$18.90 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$63.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.