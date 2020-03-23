Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.67 ($10.08).

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €5.01 ($5.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.55. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

