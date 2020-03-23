Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.69 ($12.44).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.27 ($9.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.37 and a 200-day moving average of €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

