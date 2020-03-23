Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.69 ($12.44).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.27 ($9.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.37 and a 200-day moving average of €9.51. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.