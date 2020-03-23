Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SASR. G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Micklem purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,589,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,954,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,365,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 124,048 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

