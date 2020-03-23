SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

SALZGITTER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SALZGITTER AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. SALZGITTER AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.89.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

