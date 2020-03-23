Saga’s (SAGA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saga presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 87.60 ($1.15).

SAGA opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 13.14 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 116.90 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.03.

In related news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of Saga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

