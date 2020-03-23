Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
RYAAY stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.
Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.