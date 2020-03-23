Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

RYAAY stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after buying an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after buying an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

