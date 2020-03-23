Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RWEOY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rwe Ag Sp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

