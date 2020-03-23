Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Target Price to GBX 90

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTN. HSBC cut shares of Restaurant Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Restaurant Group to an add rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 141.11 ($1.86).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 23.58 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Group will post 2144.0001921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.