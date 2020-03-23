Royal Bank of Canada Trims Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Target Price to GBX 90

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTN. HSBC cut shares of Restaurant Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Restaurant Group to an add rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price (down from GBX 150 ($1.97)) on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 141.11 ($1.86).
Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 23.58 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 44.42 ($0.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21).
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
