Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSTG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197 ($2.59).

HSTG stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.75. Hastings Group has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

