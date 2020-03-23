Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beazley to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 594.20 ($7.82).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.66) on Friday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 468.40 ($6.16) and a one year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,359.91). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

