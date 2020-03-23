Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target to GBX 80

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

COA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Coats Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 82.60 ($1.09).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 49.42 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider David Gosnell purchased 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper purchased 200,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

