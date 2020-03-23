Rotork (LON:ROR) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 320 ($4.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 352 ($4.63).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROR. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Rotork to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 309.09 ($4.07).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 191.30 ($2.52) on Thursday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 185.65 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 13 ($0.17). Equities research analysts anticipate that Rotork will post 1365.5496024 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

