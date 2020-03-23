Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

ROKU opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64. Roku has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, analysts expect that Roku will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 118.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

