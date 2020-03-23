Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 453,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,012,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,269 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

NYSE ROK opened at $122.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.00. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $116.98 and a one year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

