Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RKH stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.65. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37).

In related news, insider Stewart MacDonald acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,994.74). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,740 shares of company stock worth $1,564,484.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

