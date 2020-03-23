RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RMR Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. RMR Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. RMR Group has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $65.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that RMR Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 742,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,786,000 after acquiring an additional 117,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 237,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

