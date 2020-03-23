RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on REDU. ValuEngine upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RISE Education Cayman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REDU opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 140,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

